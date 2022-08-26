Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $362,000 Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Materion were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Materion by 3.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Materion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Materion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MTRN opened at $93.74 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

