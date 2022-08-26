Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $362,000 Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. MKM Partners began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,495 shares of company stock worth $7,196,808. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.