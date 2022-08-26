Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $375,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

