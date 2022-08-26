Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,973,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,438,000 after buying an additional 133,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after buying an additional 480,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $73.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

