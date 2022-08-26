Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after buying an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

