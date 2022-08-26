Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NMI were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NMIH opened at $22.18 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

