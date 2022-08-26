Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Open Lending were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Open Lending by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.