Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

