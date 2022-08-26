Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

