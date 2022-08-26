Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,484,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

