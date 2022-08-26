Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,800. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 2.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

