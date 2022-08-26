Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

