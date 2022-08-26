Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

