Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nikola were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Nikola by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nikola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

