Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -74.51%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

