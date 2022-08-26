Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,257 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

