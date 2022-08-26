Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,385 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Covetrus were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Covetrus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Covetrus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Covetrus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,392 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.88 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

