Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 444 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,959.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

