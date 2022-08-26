Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 462 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AAR were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AAR by 76.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAR by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE AIR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

