Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 485 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $63.72 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.