Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CorVel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CorVel by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 445,920 shares in the company, valued at $76,698,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 445,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,698,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,352 shares of company stock worth $12,295,486. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.06. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.