Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.88 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

