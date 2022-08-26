Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 70,407 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Core & Main by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

