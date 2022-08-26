Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.8 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

