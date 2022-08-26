The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in AES by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
AES Stock Performance
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
