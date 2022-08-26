The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

