The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,290,000 after buying an additional 445,208 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 627,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 102,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 92,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

