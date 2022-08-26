The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. On average, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

