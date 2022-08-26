The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $219.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAP opened at $180.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.63. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

