The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

