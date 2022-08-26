Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

