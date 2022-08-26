Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.83

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 12038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $687.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.68.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
