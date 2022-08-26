Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.83

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 12038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $687.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $2,899,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tricida news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,736,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,362,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 999,004 shares of company stock worth $9,517,079 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

