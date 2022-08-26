Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,865,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

