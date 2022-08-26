Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Up 21.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price rose 21.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 355,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,253,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.