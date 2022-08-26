Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Up 21.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price rose 21.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 355,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,253,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 135,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,101,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

