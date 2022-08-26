uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 495,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 416,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.82 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

