Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.12 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

