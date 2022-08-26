Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 54,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,175 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 654,048 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 531,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

