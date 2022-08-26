USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Down 3.8%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.60 and last traded at $66.60. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.72.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 288,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

