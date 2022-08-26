USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Down 3.8%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNAGet Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.60 and last traded at $66.60. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.72.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 288,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

