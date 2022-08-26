V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $872,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

