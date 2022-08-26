Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,217 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

