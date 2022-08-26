Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 280,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

