Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

