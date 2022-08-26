Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,953 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 90,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,269,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $33.43 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

