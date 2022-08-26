Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,149 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $263,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,130,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.73 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.