Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,497 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

