Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 976 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,592,000 after buying an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990 shares of company stock worth $175,060. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

