Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after purchasing an additional 224,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

