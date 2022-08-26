Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.