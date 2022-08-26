Van ECK Associates Corp Has $443,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

