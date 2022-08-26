Van ECK Associates Corp Has $501,000 Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

